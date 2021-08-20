JZ Foundation: Letters naming foundations that got funds from arms deal exist

Zuma is due to face trial alongside French arms company Thales on charges including corruption related to the multibillion-rand arms deal dating back to the 1990s.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's spokesperson on Friday said letters identifying various foundations as recipients of arms deal money do exist.

The Mail and Guardian on Friday reported that Zuma's legal team has identified the Nelson Mandela Foundation and others as recipients of donations from players in the arms deal.

Zuma's spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said: “The lawyers have confirmed that the letters are legit and the foundation has also checked the responses that are floating around from these organisations, they are responses they have received from these organisations.”

There's been criticism that this is nothing more than a ploy to shift blame from Zuma to others.

Manyi said that was unwarranted: “There is no intention to put anyone in a bad light, but the intention is to tell the truth and the truth is that certain foundations received proceeds from the arms deal.”

