Health Minister Phaahla worried about latest spike in COVID infections

The Health Department said that high numbers of COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were the major contributors at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that he was worried about an emerging trend in infections, with an 18.2% increase in new COVID-19 cases in just the last week.

The department said that high numbers of COVID-19 infections in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal were the major contributors at this stage.

There are also warnings about the Eastern Cape and the Northern Cape, which have also registered spikes.

However, the hospital admission rate has declined - it is down by 5.4% - compared to this time last week.

Vaccine sites are now open to all adults with a valid ID.

Phaahla is urging people to get their jab as soon as possible.

"The benefits of opening up early amongst the 18 years plus is that now we can say that is that all these vaccines have been certified safe and all these adults can be vaccinated. We can now cut out administrative and bureaucratic red tape," the minister said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.