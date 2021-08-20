Health Dept to transport adults from high-density areas to urban vaccine sites

This pilot project will be launched in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Many people have complained that they don't have transport money to visit the sites which may be partly to blame for the decline in demand.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced a new project to take the COVID-19 vaccines to the public by providing transport for adults from high-density areas to vaccine sites in the urban areas.

This pilot project will be launched in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Many people have complained that they don't have transport money to visit the sites which may be partly to blame for the decline in demand.

“In Gauteng, this pilot test will be done just as an example, transporting people from places like Alexandra township and also Tembisa to places like a Gallagher Estate in Midrand where there is a huge capacity, which can take a lot more people,” Phaahla explained.

Just over 10 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

It’s hoped that the number will rise dramatically from Friday onwards, now that people between the ages of 18 and 34 are finally allowed to get their jabs.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.