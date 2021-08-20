Gauteng leads 18 to 34 age group's rush to register for COVID vaccine jab

Young adults in Gauteng account for the largest portion of those who have already registered on the EVDS portal, with 73,000, followed by the Western Cape's 53,000 and then 27,000 in KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 184,000 people between the ages of 18 and 34 have already registered on the Electronic Vaccine Data System since it opened at midnight.

From Friday, people in this cohort can either register at home or make their way to vaccine sites to register for their vaccines which are being rolled out from today.

Young adults in Gauteng account for the largest portion of those who have already registered on the EVDS portal, with 73,000, followed by the Western Cape's 53,000 and then 27,000 in KwaZulu-Natal.

"We can now cut out administrative and bureaucratic red tape - as long as you have an ID, it means you are over 18, you can be registered," Health Minister Joe Phaahla said.

He acknowledged that there were many benefits to opening up registration and vaccination sites for those 18 and older earlier than planned.

He said that this would make the vaccination drive much easier and more effective - from vaccinating people at their workplace to those at universities.

Phaahla said that this was also good news for women who were pregnant and who mostly fell under this age group.

"Pregnant women who are mainly between the age of 18 and 34 - the majority are in this age group - can also be vaccinated and protected."

There are an estimated 17 million people in this cohort and government hopes that opening up the rollout to these young adults will lead to a significant rise in vaccine update.

