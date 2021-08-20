Go

Excitement in CT as young adults rush to get COVID vaccine jab

More than 53,000 people in this age group in the Western Cape have already registered since Thursday night.

Young adults from the 18 to 14 cohort at the CTICC in Cape Town to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - It seems that South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 aren't wasting any time in getting their COVID-19 jabs.

Those in this age group can now be vaccinated after the country's inoculation campaign was further opened on Friday.

South Africa has reached the 10 million vaccine doses milestone since the vaccination programme was launched back in February.

"I'm really excited. I've been waiting for this since March 2020," one person said.

"We need to end this COVID thing," another said.

"I've got plans for travel so I think it's great," one keen person explained.

There's some music to welcome those aged 18 to 34 - and others - queuing for their coronavirus jab here at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

Officials here said that more than 880 vaccine doses had already been administered within a few hours of opening on Friday morning.

"It's actually for the greater good. I've got family who are high-risk," a young man explained.

Among those who’ve rolled up their sleeves are two grade 12 learners - they're hoping that the jab will bring some normalcy to their lives.

"I'm so excited and so pumped and I'm ready to write matric without mocks being interrupted," one of the matric pupils explained.

The other said: "I'm really excited. It's a bit disappointing that the reason that I'm here is the lack of demand and that's why they're offering it to this age group now."

More than 53,000 people in this age group in the Western Cape have already registered since Thursday night.

