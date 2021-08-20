Excitement in CT as young adults rush to get COVID vaccine jab
More than 53,000 people in this age group in the Western Cape have already registered since Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - It seems that South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 aren't wasting any time in getting their COVID-19 jabs.
Those in this age group can now be vaccinated after the country's inoculation campaign was further opened on Friday.
South Africa has reached the 10 million vaccine doses milestone since the vaccination programme was launched back in February.
"I'm really excited. I've been waiting for this since March 2020," one person said.
"We need to end this COVID thing," another said.
"I've got plans for travel so I think it's great," one keen person explained.
#COVID19SA Hundreds of people in the 18 to 34 cohort have already lined up at the CTICC Vaccination Centre of Hope for their COVID-19 jab. KB pic.twitter.com/PiZG3vbMVKEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2021
There's some music to welcome those aged 18 to 34 - and others - queuing for their coronavirus jab here at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
Officials here said that more than 880 vaccine doses had already been administered within a few hours of opening on Friday morning.
"It's actually for the greater good. I've got family who are high-risk," a young man explained.
#COVID19SA Brynn Travill says hes getting jabbed for the greater good of our country. KB pic.twitter.com/0Ek7h204Z2EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 20, 2021
Among those who’ve rolled up their sleeves are two grade 12 learners - they're hoping that the jab will bring some normalcy to their lives.
"I'm so excited and so pumped and I'm ready to write matric without mocks being interrupted," one of the matric pupils explained.
The other said: "I'm really excited. It's a bit disappointing that the reason that I'm here is the lack of demand and that's why they're offering it to this age group now."
More than 53,000 people in this age group in the Western Cape have already registered since Thursday night.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.