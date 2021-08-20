Excitement in CT as young adults rush to get COVID vaccine jab

More than 53,000 people in this age group in the Western Cape have already registered since Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - It seems that South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 aren't wasting any time in getting their COVID-19 jabs.

Those in this age group can now be vaccinated after the country's inoculation campaign was further opened on Friday.

South Africa has reached the 10 million vaccine doses milestone since the vaccination programme was launched back in February.

"I'm really excited. I've been waiting for this since March 2020," one person said.

"We need to end this COVID thing," another said.

"I've got plans for travel so I think it's great," one keen person explained.