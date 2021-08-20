Electricity demand lower, less chance of power cuts, for now – Eskom

Eskom said that after South Africans responded to its call for the reduction of electricity consumption, demand had dipped.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has said there was less of a chance of power cuts on Friday after a drop in demand for the only service it provides.

The utility has thanked everyone in the country for responding to its call on Thursday night to reduce consumption during peak hours.

As a result, demanded dipped to what it called "manageable levels".

Still, it’s asked members of the public to use electricity sparingly in the meantime and said that it would communicate any major changes to our power system.

#POWERALERT1



Thank you for your support during the supply constraints; you enabled us to avoid loadshedding last night pic.twitter.com/XAVUHaOHsG Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 20, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.