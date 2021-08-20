Education Dept worried pupils losing out on curriculum since onset of COVID

The Department of Basic Education said that it was also likely that this loss of learning would have a greater impact in poorer communities where children had less access to effective remote opportunities and home support.

JOHANNESBURG – The Basic Education Department said that it was very worried about pupils losing out on the curriculum since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said that it was also likely that this loss of learning would have a greater impact in poorer communities where children had less access to effective remote opportunities and home support.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said that the first step towards addressing the crisis of lost learning was to prevent further disruptions to schools where pupils were already playing catch up with their workload.

READ:

- Motshekga: We are using different measures to address capacity issues at schools

- Sadtu: Govt cutting corners in dealing with COVID spread at schools

- Naptosa in KZN concerned by disruptions caused by rising COVID cases at schools

Mhlanga said that disruptions to the academic year would only hinder the learning process of pupils, and the education system simply could not afford any further shocks like the recent unrest which resulted in more than 140 schools being vandalised in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

ALSO READ: Parly's basic education committee to inspect schools damaged in July riots

He said: “We urge all stakeholders in the sector to work with the department to make sure that we save every day, every hour, and use every opportunity we can get to make sure that teaching and learning take place even under the current circumstances.”

Mhlanga added that pupils of this academic year had a huge mountain to climb to ensure that they finished the curriculum.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.