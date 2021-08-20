CT mom who sold pictures of naked daughter (4) due back in court in September

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) picked up the accused's activity on the internet and a US Homeland Security agent, acting as a buyer, then traced the woman via geotagging.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel woman busted by the FBI for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web is due back in the dock next month.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her child, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Thursday where the matter was postponed to 15 September for further investigation.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations picked up the accused's activity on the internet and a US Homeland Security agent, acting as a buyer, then traced the woman via geotagging. The mother was arrested last month and remains in custody. She apparently received payment for the pictures via PayPal.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor, Angus Mckenzie, attended court proceedings on Thursday, along with several other community members.

“It cannot be and will not be that we allow cases like this to go unpunished. We will continue to be at court for every appearance. As a community we oppose any bail for perpetrators of such heinous crimes,” McKenzie said.

