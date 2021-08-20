COVID vaccine sites ready to welcome 18 to 34 age group from Friday

CAPE TOWN - As of Friday, those over the age of 18 can line up at COVID-19 vaccination sites across the country provided they are registered on the EVD system.

Cabinet has approved the vaccination of the 18 to 34-year-old cohort.

To date, over 10 million vaccines have been administered in the country.

Business for South Africa has welcomed Cabinet's move to open vaccination to over 18s.

Chairperson of the organisation's steering committee, Martin Kingston, said that people needed to get to vaccination sites and get the jab in order to decrease the potential of a long fourth wave over the festive season.

“Now that we have plenty of vaccines, we have sites across the country. So, we think this is an absolutely appropriate move under the circumstances, and we are very pleased that the government has taken that decision, and announced it so quickly,” Kingston said.

CEO of Dis-Chem pharmacies, Ivan Saltzman, said that they were ready for this cohort.

“We are anticipating strong uptake from this, the largest group in the vaccine rollout and in preparation, all Dis-Chem vaccine sites are fully stocked,” he said.

He said that everyone was welcome to visit a Dis-Chem vaccination site, whether they are a member of a medical aid or not.

