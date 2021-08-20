Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen a double-digit increase in contact crime, which has increased by 60.6% for the first time.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is currently presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred between 1 April to the end of June 2021.

Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.

Murder crimes, however, have increased by 66.2%, compared to 6.7% increase of the same period in 2019/2020.

The 66.2% translates to 5,760 people killed between 1 April and 30 June 2021.