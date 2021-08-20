Go

Contact crimes increased by 60.6% in Q1, Cele reveals

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the double-digit increase in most crime categories was attributed to the impact of the adjusted lockdown levels and distorted crime trends.

Police Minister Bheki Cele speaking to the leadership of farmers in Free State at Mitz Agricultural Union Hall. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen a double-digit increase in contact crime, which has increased by 60.6% for the first time.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is currently presenting the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting crimes that occurred between 1 April to the end of June 2021.

Murder crimes, however, have increased by 66.2%, compared to 6.7% increase of the same period in 2019/2020.

The 66.2% translates to 5,760 people killed between 1 April and 30 June 2021.

