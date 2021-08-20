ConCourt questions why IEC didn’t approach Parly to have Oct elections moved

The apex court justices were questioning the IEC’s urgent application to have local polls postponed to early next year.

CAPE TOWN - The Constitutional Court has questioned why the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has not rather approached Parliament to allow it to postpone the local government elections.

The IEC’s application follows the Moseneke Inquiry’s report, which recommended they be deferred to February.

Advocate Wim Trengove, representing the IEC, has told the Constitutional Court that it would be simply impossible to hold free and fair elections before November.

“The parties, particularly the less endowed parties, will not have proper opportunity to campaign for the election. So yes, an election by 1 November is physically possible, but it won’t be a free and fair elections.”

But Justice Leona Theron asked Trengove why the IEC had not approached Parliament, saying the commission was indirectly asking the court to amendment the Constitution.

“My concern is that the commission is clothing what it wants us to do. And it seems to me, in effect and in substance, the commission is asking this court to amend the Constitution, but it’s not doing so directly.”

The ANC has also made a submission supporting a postponement to April.

