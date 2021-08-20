New Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula wants better collaboration between parties in Parly

CAPE TOWN - Newly elected Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said that for the country to succeed, all three arms of government would have to work together more closely.

She said that she also wanted to see better collaboration between political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Mapisa-Nqakula was elected on Thursday after receiving the majority of the votes.

The newly-elected Speaker said that South Africa should celebrate that a woman had again been elected Speaker. She told fellow MPs that she felt humbled to be elected, but she quickly warned that democracy should be protected, and never compromised for narrow political interests.

“It is upon this foundation that Parliament has continued to stand as the foremost custodian and protector of our democracy. It is important that this foundation of true democratic participation should never be compromised, not for personal whim or for narrow party-political interest,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

But not all parties were happy with the election, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying that her election had disarmed Parliament from carrying out its mandate to ensure accountability and transparency.

Mapisa-Nqakula became the fifth National Assembly Speaker.

