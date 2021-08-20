Cele: There is a concerning trend in cop killings

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday released the quarterly statistics reflecting crimes that occurred between 1 April to end of June 2021.

CAPE TOWN - The latest crime trends show an increase in the murder of police officers.

He said of the 32 officers killed during this period, nine were on duty.

Cele said the murder of police officers was an unfolding crisis.

He's expressed disappointment that there's no public outrage or outcry from activists and non-governmental organisations demanding justice for slain officers.

The 32 police officer murders between April and June, is up from 24 between January and March.

Cele has also revealed 821 SAPS members have died due to COVID-19.

“The virus has also made various scores of police station close and has affected over 38,000 members.”

Over 50% of the police force has been vaccinated and the minister has called on those who have not yet been inoculated to get their jabs.