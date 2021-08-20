Go

Case of reckless & negligent driving opened after taxi crash near Parly

The vehicle was transporting 22 children to school when it smashed into a bollard outside the parliamentary precinct.

Emergency response personnel at the scene of an accident outside the Parliament precinct in Cape Town on 20 August 2021. At least 22 school children were hurt in the accident. Picture: Supplied
Emergency response personnel at the scene of an accident outside the Parliament precinct in Cape Town on 20 August 2021. At least 22 school children were hurt in the accident. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a taxi crashed near Parliament on Friday morning, injuring 13 people, including 12 children.

The vehicle was transporting 22 children to school when it smashed into a bollard outside the parliamentary precinct.

The police's Andre Traut: "The driver and 12 schoolchildren were injured and were admitted to hospital for treatment. A case of reckless and or negligent driving has been registered."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA