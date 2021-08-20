Case of reckless & negligent driving opened after taxi crash near Parly

The vehicle was transporting 22 children to school when it smashed into a bollard outside the parliamentary precinct.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a taxi crashed near Parliament on Friday morning, injuring 13 people, including 12 children.

The police's Andre Traut: "The driver and 12 schoolchildren were injured and were admitted to hospital for treatment. A case of reckless and or negligent driving has been registered."

