Case of reckless & negligent driving opened after taxi crash near Parly
The vehicle was transporting 22 children to school when it smashed into a bollard outside the parliamentary precinct.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating after a taxi crashed near Parliament on Friday morning, injuring 13 people, including 12 children.
The vehicle was transporting 22 children to school when it smashed into a bollard outside the parliamentary precinct.
The police's Andre Traut: "The driver and 12 schoolchildren were injured and were admitted to hospital for treatment. A case of reckless and or negligent driving has been registered."
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.