Case against Panday, Ngobeni and 7 co-accused postponed to 13 November

Controversial businessman Thoshan Panday, former Kwazulu-Natal Police Commissioner Mmamonye Ngobeni, and six of their seven co-accused appeared briefly in the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – The case against nine suspects accused of looting R47 million from the police during the 2010 Fifa World Cup has been postponed once again.

The matter was remanded to 13 November to allow further discussions between the State and defence.

Ngobeni and two other former senior police officials are accused of colluding with Panday in the manipulation of tenders within the police for personal gain.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka said: "Today all the accused, barring one, were present. The warrant of arrest for one of the accused was also discharged because of the attendance today, the other accused was not present because of ill-health. The medical certificate was read out to the presiding officer."

One of the defence lawyers, Paul Jorgensen, said that key information from the State was still outstanding.

“There are evidentiary issues that pertain to us having access to certain documents and, or recordings.”

Panday's personal assistant and four family members also face charges for allegedly registering companies that worked as fronts for him.

