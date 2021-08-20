ANC to look at resolving member disputes at NEC meeting over the weekend

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is working on resolving disputes raised by members over processes as it prepares for an extended national executive committee meeting set to finalise the party’s list of its councillor candidates.

This with its own staff component currently on a go slow over salary non-payments.

The party has until Monday to submit its candidate list to the Independent Electoral Commission, which has pushed on with local government election preparation despite the Constitutional Court application to postpone the polls.

But the ANC’s branch general meetings and community interactions have left a bad impression on members, with some lodging complaints with the party.

Some ANC members in Ekurhuleni’s Tembisa area and others in Moreleta Park have complained to Eyewitness News about the community meetings.

In one instance, too many were in attendance and COVID-19 regulations were breached while in other cases, ANC deployees were accused of interfering with processes out of fear that their favourites would not be shortlisted.

These are just some of the incidents expected to go into a report by the ANC’s electoral commission. which will be delivered at the NEC on Saturday.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “It gives us a sense of the work done by the various provincial list committees and regional list committees in resolving disputes.”

The meeting will finalise both ward and PR councillors with those vying for mayoral positions expected to undergo interviews.

The extended NEC takes place virtually on Saturday.

