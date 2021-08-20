10m COVID vaccine doses administered in SA as 13,672 infections recorded

Gauteng has administered more than 2.5 million vaccinations, followed by the Western Cape with just over 1.6 million.

CAPE TOWN - As the next cohort of South Africans becomes eligible for vaccination, the country has crossed the 10 million COVID-19 vaccination mark.

Cabinet on Thursday announced that the age group of 18 to 34 could begin vaccinating from Friday.

There has been a general lag in the older categories receiving their jabs and Cabinet has moved to boost the numbers of those receiving their vaccines.

However, in the past 24-hour reporting period, 191,806 shots were administered.

Gauteng has administered more than 2.5 million vaccinations, followed by the Western Cape with just over 1.6 million.

However, the infection rate remains high, with many more fatalities.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the country had recorded 13,672 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24-hour recorded period.

The majority of new cases were in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

Sadly, 317 more people have died due to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 78,694.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 68,540 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 13,672 new cases, which represents an 19.9% positivity rate. A further 317 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 78,694 to date. Read more: https://t.co/l2FiQfUNRw pic.twitter.com/fMqcS9ALZy NICD (@nicd_sa) August 19, 2021

