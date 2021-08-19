Welcome relief: Mango employees relieved to hear salaries to be paid in full

The cash-strapped airline announced on Wednesday following its first creditors meeting with business rescue practitioners that the full salaries for July, August and September would be paid out to its 750 employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions have received some relief and clarity on when workers at Mango Airlines can expect to receive their salaries, which haven't been paid for a few months now.

Mango staff last received their wages back in May and even before that, they had to take on salary cuts.

Mango Airlines has held its first meeting with creditors, employee representatives and business rescue practitioner, Sipho Sono.

The embattled airline was placed in voluntary business rescue last week following a financial crisis that saw its staff – some with over 20 years in the aviation sector - scrambling to put food on the table.

Mango Pilots Association chair, Jordan Butler, said that they had chartered a way forward for the carrier's business rescue efforts.

"We are very excited to hear that our August and September salaries will be paid after months and months of not being paid. It's a welcome relief for all employees. Hopefully, within the next couple of days, we'll be able to start going back to work and start rebuilding our once-great company."

Mango has not yet given any indication of when the outstanding salaries will be paid or when operations will resume.

