Vaccine hesitancy most pronounced among white adults in SA - research

CAPE TOWN - A recent survey has shown that vaccine hesitancy is most pronounced among white adults in South Africa.

The University of Johannesburg and the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the HSRC has released two reports on vaccine acceptance and hesitancy.

Data was collected between 25 June and 12 July and included over 7,600 participants.

The research said that acceptance rates among black African adults were up, but this was not the case for their white counterparts.

"There's been a decline, however, in the acceptance rate in terms of youth, so that people between the ages of 18 and 24. We may see a decline in acceptance in the white population," the council’s Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller said.

She said that they found that men were less likely to have been vaccinated.

“Men are keen to be vaccinated, but less men are vaccinated than women. So we need to find out why - is there a public health issue here? Are men not able to go during the week?”

She said that people living in informal settlements were keen to get vaccinated, but very few had actually received the jab. The problem here may be access.

The report also provides some reasons why people are hesitant. These include concerns over side effects and that the vaccine will be ineffective and the desire to protect oneself.

Explanations for vaccine hesitancy relating to social media or rumours only make up a small proportion of the reasons why people are reluctant.

