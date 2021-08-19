Ex-Gauteng Health Dept CFO takes on SIU at Special Tribunal over PPE contracts

Kabelo Lehloenya was among the key signatories of the 'unlawful' multi-million rand personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, which were issued by the Gauteng government at the onset of the pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal will on Thursday morning hear legal arguments from former Gauteng Health Department chief financial officer, Kabelo Lehloenya, who is challenging the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)’s civil recovery proceedings.

She was among the key signatories of the “unlawful” multi-million rand personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts, which were issued by the Gauteng government at the onset of the pandemic.

The PPE scandal also exposed acts of fraud and corruption and now the SIU was seeking to recover the money lost by the state.

In her submissions to the Special Tribunal, Lehloenya has denied any wrongdoing in the issuing of multiple payments amounting to hundreds of millions of rands to service providers, Leola Structural Development and Beadica 423 CC.

She has also denied knowledge and liability for the payment or authorisation or approval of such payments despite many having been executed as she was transitioning out of the position.

Lehloenya was employed as CFO of the Gauteng Department of Health from February 2018 until 28 May last year when she resigned. Initial whistleblower accounts in the R2 billion scandal claimed that the CFO’s office had “taken over all procurement”, leaving out the supply chain head. She, however, contended that she authorised the payment of R18.1 million to Beadica 423 CC.

To ensure that she doesn't take the fall alone, Lehloenya also states in the submission seen by Eyewitness News that should she be found liable, she is entitled to include the Gauteng government and Premier David Makhura as joint wrongdoers.

