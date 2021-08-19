South Africans aged 18 to 34 eligible for COVID vaccine jabs from Friday

Cabinet has now approved the inoculation of those aged 18 to 34.

CAPE TOWN - From Friday, all adults will be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

That cohort was initially set down for registration and vaccination from next month.

The move is aimed to increase vaccine uptake following a slow down recently.

Cabinet said that more than 9 million vaccines had been administered and over four million South Africans had been fully inoculated.

