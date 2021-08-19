Nafiz Modack planned failed grenade attack on Charl Kinnear's home, court hears

In court papers, investigators said the contents of WhatsApp messages traced back to Nafiz Modack proved his involvement in planning the failed hand grenade attack on Charl Kinnear’s house in November 2019.

CAPE TOWN - The State has linked alleged criminal underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack to a failed hand grenade attack outside slain Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear’s home.

Modack and his co-accused appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Wednesday.

Modack was arrested in April on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, extortion, corruption, racketeering, money laundering.

In court papers, investigators said that the contents of WhatsApp messages traced back to Modack proved his involvement in planning the failed hand grenade attack on Charl Kinnear’s house in November 2019.

Kinnear was eventually assassinated outside his Bishop Lavis home in September last year. Prior to numerous failed attempts on Kinnear’s life, Modack also allegedly conspired with an associate, Amaal Jantjies, to recruit Anti-Gang Unit officer, Ashley Tabisher.

In audio recordings played in court on Wednesday, a person identified by prosecutors as Jantjies could be heard colluding, allegedly with Tabisher to provide classified police intelligence to Modack in exchange for cash.

Co-accused Janick Adonis said in court papers that he was contacted by Modack and asked to help kill the detective.

Investigators believe that Kinnear was assassinated because he was investigating Modack's alleged underworld dealings. He’s denied the charges against him.

