Polish athlete auctions off her Olympic medal for boy's heart surgery

JOHANNESBURG - Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk has auctioned off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics for $125,000 to help an eight-month-old baby receive life-saving surgery.

Andrejczyk had won her silver medal in the women's javelin throw at Tokyo 2020, just three years after being diagnosed with bone cancer.

The athlete wrote on Facebook that she would be privately auctioning her medal in an attempt to raise $190,000 for Miloszek Małysa, a Polish child who needs life-saving heart surgery in the United States.

The medallist explained that she discovered a fundraiser for 8-month-old Miłoszek Małysa. The boy had a serious heart defect and was in need of surgery but the family was looking for financial support.

She then proceeded to auction her silver medal from the javelin competition.

Żabka, a Polish supermarket chain, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.

After winning the auction, Żabka returned the medal to Andrejczyk, making it a donation for the boy and Andrejczyk's cause.

Andrejczyk missed a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics by 2 centimetres. The athlete suffered from a shoulder injury that year that required surgery and forced her to miss competitions in 2017. She was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2018 before making her comeback that led to medalling in Tokyo.

