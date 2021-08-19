Police Obudsman found inefficiencies in SAPS handling of GBV cases - WC's Fritz

Western Cape Community MEC Albert Fritz said that as part of the Police Ombudsman's investigation, a sample of complaints against the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was used to identify weaknesses.

CAPE TOWN - The Police Ombudsman has found concerning inefficiencies in the police's handling of gender-based-violence.

This is according to Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, who earlier this year, formally requested a probe.

He said that police would need to address the inefficiencies to successfully tackle the scourge of gender-based violence in the Western Cape.

MEC Albert Fritz said that as part of the Police Ombudsman's investigation, a sample of complaints against the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was used to identify weaknesses.

The sample shows that 80% of victims were not interviewed in private and 60% were not afforded an opportunity to offer information during the investigation or trial of the case.

It also found that 80% of victims were not informed of their rights to protection from any threat of harassment or intimidation, while 60% were not told of available support services in their community.

None of the complainants were briefed on how to apply for monetary compensation where they had suffered damages or financial loss.

Fritz said that the information that he had received confirmed that victims of gender-based violence were not receiving the appropriate service and treatment at police stations.

He said that the SAPS was keen to improve the service and while the FCS Unit had already completed significant work, a lot more needed to be done.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.