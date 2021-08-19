NPA welcomes life term handed to Soshanguve man for killing his baby son

Thabang Lephoi killed his son in November 2017 and buried the body in a shallow hole with rocks.

JOHANNESBURG - A Soshanguve man has been sentenced by the High Court in Pretoria to a life behind bars for killing his three-month-old baby boy.

Thabang Lephoi killed his son in November 2017 and buried the body in a shallow hole with rocks.

The State argued that Lephoi was in a position of trust and a duty to care, nurture and protect his baby but instead killed him in a gruesome manner.

It was also found that Lephoi killed the baby to spite the mother of the child.

The NPA'S Lumka Mahanjana said: “The Pretoria High Court sentenced Lephoi to one life term and five years’ imprisonment for the murder of his three-month-old baby boy and for defeating the administration of justice. After he was arrested, he pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him. The NPA welcomed the sentence.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.