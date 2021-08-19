Mpumalanga caregiver arrested after 2 unattended toddlers die in fire

It’s understood the caregiver left the three children, aged, two in a locked house with a burning candle to visit a local store in Amersfoort. Neighbours alerted authorities when they saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

JOHANNESBURG - A 37-year-old woman from Mpumalanga has been arrested on charges of culpable homicide after two toddlers died in a house fire.

A third toddler was rescued from the blaze on Tuesday night, but was injured.

It’s understood the caregiver left the three children, aged, two in a locked house with a burning candle to visit a local store in Amersfoort. Neighbours alerted authorities when they saw flames and smoke coming from the house.

The two girls burnt to death while the young boy is being treated in hospital.

“The toddlers were left in the care of a guardian who allegedly left the kids alone, and a case of inquest, as well as culpable homicide was registered at Amersfoort SAPS,” said police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli.

