Mokgoro meets with Duarte, refutes claims of refusing to step down as NW premier

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro has met with African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte and has refuted claims that he is refusing to step down.

This is according to sources, following a meeting between Duarte and Mokgoro, while she also met with ANC officials from the province.

Eyewitness News understands mokgoro will now start working on a handover for Bushy Maape to take over as premier after the ANC in the platinum belt announced Maape as its premier-elect.

Mokgoro is said to have been upset with how processes unfolded around the Tuesday announcement, claiming he only learnt of his fate through the media.

The premier and the interim provincial committee (IPC) have been at odds with the former being accused of failing to take instruction.

Mokgoro insists he is not refusing to step down, instead, Eyewitness News understands the premier has accused the committee of treating him unfairly and making public pronouncements on his job without engaging with him first.

On Tuesday, IPC coordinator Hlomane Chauke battled to explain Mokgoro’s whereabouts and whether the 73-year-old had submitted a resignation.

Eyewitness News understands Mokgoro has now been tasked with preparing a hand over report.

Maape, who is likely to replace him, has to be added on the ANC’s amended reserve list, which will be submitted to the legislature and gazetted after which he will be voted for through secret ballot to replace Mokgoro.

Opposition parties have largely rejected this move, pinning it down to ANC factionalism.

Eyewitness News also understands Mokgoro himself took an exception to Chauke’s handling of the saga for which ANC leaders have apologised.

