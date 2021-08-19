Mashatile: Honour Dan Montsitsi and build a united ANC

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile paid tribute to former Robben Island detainee, Dan Montsitsi, by calling for unity in the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that the highest tribute members could pay to the late 1976 student leader, Sechaba Dan Montsitsi, was to build a united ANC.

Mashatile was speaking at Montsitsi's funeral service in Soweto on Wednesday. "Bra Dan", as he was affectionately known, died of COVID-19-related complications last week at the age of 67.

The party has been robbed by divisions for years now over leadership contestations and factionalism has also prevailed, with the members openly showing their support for a particular grouping.

Mashatile said that members should learn from Bra Dan and unite the party: “The highest tribute we could pay to commemorate Dan is to work hard to renew and build a strong united and ethical ANC. We must not fail.”

Also, in attendance at the funeral was the City of Joburg Speaker, Nonceba Molwele, Cope leader Mosioua Lekota, who served time with Bra Dan on Robben Island, and other members of the class of 1976.

