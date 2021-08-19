Go

Mapisa-Nqakula under investigation for corruption - report

It is being reported that Parliament's joint standing committee on Defence appointed a task team to investigate the allegations against her two months ago.

FILE: Former Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who is expected to be confirmed as the new National Assembly Speaker on Thursday, is reportedly under investigation for corruption.

According to News24, she allegedly received a R5 million bribe from a defence contractor and blew R7 million on aircraft charters while living it up at luxury hotels.

At the time, Mapisa-Nqakula, whom President Cyril Ramaphosa removed from his Cabinet earlier this month, was minister of Defence and Military Veterans.

