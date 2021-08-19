Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament

She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes.

CAPE TOWN - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has officially been voted as the new Speaker of the National Assembly.

Earlier, President Judge John Hlophe said since more than one candidate was nominated, a secret ballot had to take place.

The vacancy was created when former Speaker Thandi Modise was appointed Defence Minister earlier this month.

There had been strong opposition to Mapisa-Nqakula's nomination as Speaker, including a legal challenge and criticism by Freedom Under Law.

