Makhura caused financial losses through illegal PPE contracts, Tribunal hears

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing former Gauteng health chief financial officer Kabelo Lehloenya has insisted that Premier David Makhura and his government introduced the risk of harm that led to financial losses incurred from the allegedly unlawful PPE contracts.

A Special Tribunal virtual sitting was on Thursday hearing arguments in the matter.

This comes after the Special Investigating Unit’s application that Lehloenya, former department head Mkhululi Lukhele and the MEC for health in the province be held liable for the financial losses suffered by the department.

Lehloenya’s lawyer, Sunday Ogunronbi, has argued that the decision by the National Treasury, which was implemented by the provincial government to centralise procurement of PPE at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, imposed “extraordinary and additional responsibility” on his client.

“The alleged losses were a natural and direct consequence. So, when you factor the possession and the legal possession, those wrongful acts would have not occurred. There is sufficient close link between the loss caused by the first defendant and the business and affairs of the Gauteng provincial government.”

He said the risk of harm created by the decision had a material effect on Lehloenya’s contract of employment.

He further argues that the alleged losses incurred, which amount to hundreds of millions of rand were the natural direct consequence of the centralisation decision.

Lehloenya wants Makhura and the government to be held jointly liable for the damages should she be found guilty of any wrongdoing.

