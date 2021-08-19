Limpopo ANC apologises for delaying action corruption accused Msiza

ANC Limpopo secretary, Soviet Lekganyane, maintains that the province merely waited to get clarity on the party’s step aside resolution.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the African National Congress (ANC) in Limpopo being forced to act, it has now apologised for its delayed action against treasurer, Danny Msiza.

Msiza has submitted a letter to the party saying that he would step aside – this comes months after provinces and the party at national level issued immediate suspensions to those who had refused to do so.

His actions also come a day after a letter was received from the party’s deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, instructing the province to implement the resolution without any deviations.

Msiza is facing corruption, fraud and racketeering charges over his role in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank – he is said to have influenced several municipalities to invest in the bank - with more than R2 billion going missing.

While others, including secretary-general of the party, Ace Magashule, were forced out of their positions in May, the Limpopo ANC argued that its treasurer would be hit by double jeopardy as he had previously stepped aside.

But now with the ANC’s Luthuli House offices having weighed in on the matter, Lekganyane said that an apology was due.

"I think what we should do is apologise to the leadership of the ANC and to the members of the ANC in general, especially those that find themselves in the same position who were affected by the court cases that we have."

Msiza is said to be powerful in both the PEC and in the province, with some claiming that he was able to influence the province even from outside the executive committee.

But Lekganyane insisted that they functioned as a collective and that the province was stable despite refusing to say whether he believed the PEC had any confidence in him.

