Kidnapping suspect to appear in EC court after being transferred from WC

CAPE TOWN - A woman accused of kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl is expected to appear in court soon after she's transferred from the Western Cape to the Eastern Cape.

Police tracked down the alleged kidnapper and missing toddler in the Knysna area this week.

The child disappeared from Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape at the start of the month.

The 21-year-old suspect is being transferred to the Eastern Cape, where she'll appear in court to face a charge of kidnapping.

The little girl was playing outside her home on 4 August when she disappeared.

Earlier this week, the suspect was spotted with the missing child in the Knysna vicinity and detectives became aware of her whereabouts through social media.

A search led members of the Tsitsikamma K9 Unit to a house in White Location, where they found the toddler asleep in one of the bedrooms.

The child was admitted to hospital for a medical assessment and will be reunited with her family in the Eastern Cape.

