Investigators probing condition of bus involved in deadly crash in EC

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that some survivors claimed that they had issues with the bus when they left Cape Town.

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Transport Department said that investigations were still under way to determine the cause of a fatal bus crash.

Thirty people died when a DMJ Transport bus crashed between East London and Butterworth on the N2 highway earlier this week. Officials said that the stretch of road where the accident happened is notorious for road collisions.

“We are also looking at the condition of the bus. It has been kept at a police station where our case investigators are taking a look at it,” said Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

Binqose said that some survivors claimed that they had issues with the bus when they left Cape Town.

“And things got worse 60km to where the tragedy finally struck,” he added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.