Intra-Africa Trade Fair sees offers to help boost Ghana, SA’s trade

JOHANNESBURG - The Intra-Africa Trade Fair in Accra, Ghana, has seen a number of offers in line with the Inter-Continental Free Trade Agreement to boost trade with countries including South Africa.

Ghanian officials have on Thursday told the fair that the deal can be used to boost certain industries including infrastructure.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently highlighted infrastructure as one of the main pillars of future job creation in the country.

William Obeng, the general manager for corporate banking at the Ghana Export Import Bank said: “In getting our share of the export trade throughout the world and in doing this, we are mainly supporting around 120 companies to build infrastructure.”

The trade show moves to Durban in November.

