Infant kidnapped in KZN reunited with parents, suspect to appear in court

Police said last week that the baby has been kidnapped apparently by a woman who boarded the same bus from the hospital with the baby's mother and offered to carry the baby.

DURBAN - Police in KwaZulu-Natal have confirmed that the infant kidnapped in Jozini last week has now been found.



However, she disappeared with the child at the Mamlambo Bus Station while the mother was still having a meal.

Police say a 32-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday at a clinic in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, when she was enquiring about a vaccination card for the baby.

KZN police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala said the baby had been reunited with the mother, and the suspect was due to appear in court on Friday morning.

“Our office intelligence received information about a baby boy that was kidnapped in Jozini on 1 August. A woman was found in Mpumalanga with the kidnapped baby. She was arrested and the kidnapped baby was also found and has been reunited with their mother. A 32-year-old suspect will appear in court tomorrow.”

