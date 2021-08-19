I'll believe it when I see it: Mango staff wary about receiving July salaries

Despite a commitment that last month's full salaries will be paid, many employees are still sceptical, saying they will believe it only when the money reflects in their bank accounts.

JOHANNESBURG - There's a sigh of relief on Thursday from Mango employees with a commitment that last month's full salaries will be paid.

However, many are still sceptical, saying they would believe it only when the money reflected in their bank accounts.

The cash-strapped airline has not been able to pay salaries since May.

But during a creditors meeting with the business rescue practitioner on Wednesday, the assurance was given that July salaries will be paid "imminently".

They also promised to pay full salaries for August and September, depending on the money being released by the Department of Public Enterprises and the South African Airways.

The exact dates of when the money will be released still need to be communicated to staff with some confirming to Eyewitness News that there is still nothing in their bank account.

One employee who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were hopeful Mango would make good on its promise.

“It’s a waiting game and most of it will go to creditors and monies we borrowed from friends and family.”

While another said she was still worried about her job.

“I’m actually not off the hook as yet even if it does come in. I’m not sure as yet what the future holds for me.”

It’s not yet clear when Mango planes will take off again.

