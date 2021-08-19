Gauteng Transport MEC praises taxi sector for promoting COVID vaccine drive

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo was at the Bara Taxi Rank COVID-19 vaccine pop-up site on Wednesday as part of the government 's effort to encourage members of the public to take their jabs.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has commended the taxi industry for leading by example in promoting COVID-19 vaccines.

Earlier, the province reported that more than 2.3 million people had received the vaccine, with Johannesburg having passed the one million mark.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that he was concerned about the declining number of people taking the vaccine, with a worrying decline in site visits earlier this week.

To ramp up the vaccination rollout campaign, Gauteng members of the executive have been moving around in parts of the province to allay fears of the vaccine.

MEC Mamabolo has been taking his campaign to taxi ranks. He said that he was pleased that the industry was taking a leading role.

“We are pushing back vaccine hesitancy and the perceptions and stereotypes against the vaccine” he said.

Mamabolo said they will take the initiative to other areas.