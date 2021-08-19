Eskom: We may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice on Thursday

The utility has asked the public to reduce the usage of electricity as the power system is under severe pressure following the loss of four generating units since Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom said it may be forced to implement load shedding at short notice should further generating capacity losses occur.

A unit each at the Tutuka, Medupi and Majuba power stations tripped, while a unit at Lethabo has been taken offline to repair a boiler tube leak.

Eskom said while the system was currently performing relatively well, a further loss of generation capacity would force it to implement load shedding at short notice, particularly between 6 pm and 9 pm on Thursday.

