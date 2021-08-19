EC woman who suffocated her 2 children with plastic bags to be sentenced

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said before the murder, the accused told her older son she was going to kill him and his brother.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape mother will be sentenced on Thursday for killing her children.

The Dimbaza woman suffocated her two sons in September last year. They were 1 and 6-years-old.

The child apparently pleaded for his life but the woman prayed and suffocated the boys with plastic bags.

She was found guilty last month.

