CT mom accused of selling naked pics of daughter (4) on dark web back in court

The US law enforcement agency acted after picking up the Bonteheuwel woman's activity on the internet.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town mother, busted by the FBI for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web, has returned to court on Thursday.

The Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court has postponed the matter until September while the accused remains in custody.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie was among community members who attended court proceedings on Thursday.

“We will continue to be in court for every appearance. As a community we oppose any bail for perpetrators of such hideous crimes.”

After the accused's activity was picked up on the internet, a US Homeland Security agent, acting as a buyer, traced the mother via geotagging.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her four-year-old daughter, apparently received payment for the pictures via PayPal.

