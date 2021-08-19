COVID jab reactions differ from person to person - Prof Hannelie Meyer

Health authorities in the country have reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines were safe.

CAPE TOWN - As the country's COVID-19 vaccine drive continues to expand, there are still South Africans that are vaccine-hesitant.

The Government Communication and Information System, in partnership with the National Press Club and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), held a webinar focusing on vaccine safety.

National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee chairperson, Professor Hannelie Meyer, said there were some effects or reactions following immunisation but this differed from person to person. She said that these were common and included headaches, a fever or chills.

"They are the mild or minor ones. So they don't pose a potential risk and it is fine after the body's immune response."

But people should not assume that all reactions were due to the vaccine.

"There are many conditions, diseases happening at the same time, so you could be incubating another infectious disease at the same that you are being vaccinated," Meyer said.

Meyer said that if the minor events did not subside within the first two to three days or if it became more severe, people needed to seek medical assistance.

