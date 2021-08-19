City of Joburg’s licencing centres now operational on Saturdays

Public safety spokesperson Keitumetse Letebele said the licensing centers had recently experienced an influx of people needing to renew their documentation, with many battling to book their licences online.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg public safety department has now extended business hours in some of its licensing centers to accommodate people who need to use traffic department services.

In April, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced the grace period for licences would stop at the end of this month - saying motorists would need to get up to date.

“The City of Joburg has extended its services and hours at licencing centres to extend to Saturdays, this will be from 8 am to 1 pm. We will continue operating on Saturdays, so this is not necessitated by the fact that we’re approaching a deadline.”

