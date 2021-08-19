CGE urges govt to speed up the opening of digital sexual offences courts in SA

There's been another spike in gender-based violence and the Commission for Gender Equality said there were warning signs that the country's response to these crimes was once again falling short.

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Gender Equality is calling on government to expedite the opening of designated sexual offences courts across the country.

Gender-based violence is a personal and widespread problem in South Africa, impacting on almost every aspect of life, requiring not only the assistance of immediate community members, but the intervention of government as well.

Gender Equality Commission spokesperson, Jabu Baloyi, said the National Council of Provinces should speed up the process of two bills that are critical in tightening the country's laws against the perpetrators of GBV, sexual offences and related matters.

“The Commission for Gender Equality calls for the opening of the digital designated sexual offences courts, and as such, these digital courts will come in handy in alleviating the plight of women,” Baloyi said.

The commission has also called on government to open the additional six Thuthuzela care centers to provide safety and shelter for women who want to escape threats and the cycle of abuse in their families and communities.

