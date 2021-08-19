ANC to hold special NEC meeting to approve final list of candidates for polls

The deadline for parties to submit candidate lists to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will hold a special extended national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday to approve its final list of ward and proportional candidates ahead of the local government elections.

It is pushing on in spite of a go-slow by its own staffers and uncertainty over when the country will be able to hold free and fair municipal polls.

At the same time, the IEC is also carrying on with preparations for the elections on 27 October, having approached the Constitutional Court asking for an extension due to complications brought on by COVID-19.

The ANC has applied to be part of that case, which will be heard on Friday.

With ANC staffers on a go-slow over salary disputes, the party is staring down the mammoth task of ensuring that all its lists are in order before Monday.

It also introduced an electoral committee this year, headed by its former deputy president, Kgalema Motlanthe.

This weekend, the team is expected to vet the lists in what is the final step designed to ensure that the party fields capable and skilled representatives.

Community members have also been allowed to vote on who should serve as councillors in their wards.

It said that mayoral candidates would be confirmed once candidates had been interviewed and approved by the extended NEC.

