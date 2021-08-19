4 people arrested following armed robbery at Ekurhuleni jewellery store

About 10 suspects stormed into the jewellery store at the Ekurhuleni Shopping Mall on Wednesday before taking expensive jewellery and cellphones.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested four people linked the robbery of a jewellery shop in Ekurhuleni after holding staff and patrons at gunpoint.

The criminals fired shots as they left the mall and police are still searching for at least six more suspects.

“The apprehended suspects were found to be in possession of jewellery, with an estimated value of R100,000. Police are searching for about six more suspects who escaped with some of stolen jewellery,”said spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

