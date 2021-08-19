4 Franschhoek police officers due in court for lockdown contraventions

The SAPS members, together with a former police captain, are also charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice for buying liquor from a suspect who’d been taken into custody.

CAPE TOWN - Four Franschhoek police officers are to appear in court for contravening the Disaster Management Act during last year’s hard COVID-19 lockdown.

The SAPS members, together with a former police captain, are also charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice for buying liquor from a suspect who’d been taken into custody.

The two warrant officers, two sergeants and a former captain are expected in the dock on Thursday.

A suspect was arrested during last year’s hard lockdown in late March for transporting a substantial quantity of liquor.

Five days later, he was notified to collect the liquor from the Franschhoek Police Station where the officers allegedly convinced him to sell some of the liquor to them.

The police’s anti-corruption unit took over the case and arrested the officers on Wednesday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.