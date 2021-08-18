Will the divided North West ANC caucus endorse Bushy Maape as premier?

The ANC in the North West said some of its members including defiant Premier Job Mokgoro were facing disciplinary action over going against the party previously. Five members voted with the DA to elect the opposition’s preferred candidate as chair of chairs in January.

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC appoints Bushy Maape to replace North West Premier Job Mokgoro, there’s still no telling whether its divided caucus will vote in support of that nomination just yet. There are already questions about how Maape will fare with a caucus that saw some ANC members including Mokgoro ignoring their own party to support a motion brought forward by the opposition.

Mokgoro was awaiting disciplinary processes in the ANC over the matter. He’s also yet to tender his resignation from the position he has held since 2018 when Supra Mahumapelo was forced into “early retirement”.

The ANC in the North West said some of its members including defiant Premier Job Mokgoro were facing disciplinary action over going against the party previously. Five members voted with the DA to elect the opposition’s preferred candidate as chair of chairs in January. But the ANC IPC’S coordinator Hlomane Chauke claims this cloud is no longer a factor.

“Part of the things we have identified have led to the ANC being riddled in this deployment issue. Because we believe that once you begin to have challenges, you cannot sit back and say they will solve themselves,” Chauke said.

He’s confirmed a resignation has not been received from Mokgoro yet, but insisted this did not signal a crisis. Chauke said the ANC in the province at national level and the embattled premier are in talks. A sitting to elect a new premier will take place once the legislature’s been updated about the vacancy in the ANC caucus.

