WC local govt dept urges municipalities in arrears with Eskom to settle debt

The Matzikama, Cederberg, Kannaland and Beaufort West municipalities are collectively in arrears with the power company to the tune of R125 million.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Local Government Department is urging four municipalities that owe millions to Eskom to settle their debt.

The Matzikama, Cederberg, Kannaland and Beaufort West municipalities are collectively in arrears with the power company to the tune of R125 million.

"We are urging those municipalities who are in arrears to work with us. We're happy to help to how we can reach payment arrangements with Eskom," spokesperson for Western Cape Local Government MEC, James Brent-Styan said.

He said that they were keeping an eye on those four municipalities.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.