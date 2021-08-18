WC dams at fullest in nearly a decade, says dept

The collective level for the province has increased to 80% compared to around 67% last year.

CAPE TOWN - Remember the tense times around Cape Town's so-called day zero?

It's a thing of the past, at least for now though, with the Cape's dams filling up fast.

Dam levels are at their fullest in nearly a decade. The collective level for the province has increased to 80% compared to around 67% last year.

The Theewaterskloof dam is full while the Clanwilliam dam has reached almost a 100% of its capacity. But as the provincial Local Government Department's James-Brent Styan pointed out, there were still some regions battling with water insecurity.

“We continue to monitor and support the areas where sufficient rainfall has not yet fallen and this is largely within those parts of the Karoo regions of the province and the upper parts of the West Coast,” he said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.